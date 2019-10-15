Gexan Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,664.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. Gexan has a market cap of $125,742.00 and $95,664.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00867860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00192009 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005968 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00091755 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004431 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,407,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,096 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.