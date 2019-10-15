Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.70 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.70 ($2.62), with a volume of 508632 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of A$2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

