Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 30th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.45. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNCA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.