Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,084 shares of company stock worth $32,136,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 29,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.