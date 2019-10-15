General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $32.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Buckingham Research from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura set a $38.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after acquiring an additional 717,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,088,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,977,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,204,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $267,297,000 after acquiring an additional 350,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

