General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. General Moly shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 4,872 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,589 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

