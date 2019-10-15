Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Cut to GBX 295

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 180.80 ($2.36). 221,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,099. The company has a market capitalization of $504.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 185.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.97. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 151.20 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 237.50 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.