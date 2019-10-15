Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF) rose 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 7,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.