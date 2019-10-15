GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GDS. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 3.02. GDS has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GDS by 93.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $227,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GDS by 19,014.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

