Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,465 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,885. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

