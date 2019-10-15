Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. 2,358,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,360. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.