Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 50,992 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $80,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. 3,667,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

