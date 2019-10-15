Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 49,514 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $108,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

