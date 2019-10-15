Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,992. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $28.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,246.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,481. The company has a market cap of $842.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,208.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,172.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

