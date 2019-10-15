Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $51.78 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.95.

Netflix stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.