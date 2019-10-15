Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Gartner by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $143.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.44. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,499 shares of company stock worth $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.