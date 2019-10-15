Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 199,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,998. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

