Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Buys 16,175 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.6% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,460. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $276.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

