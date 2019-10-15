G.Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

G.Research restated their buy rating on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,815,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,160,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after buying an additional 1,138,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,449,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after buying an additional 637,968 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.