FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreased by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Wendys by 2,361.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wendys by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 3,181.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Wendys by 21.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at $108,340,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

