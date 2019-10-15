FY2020 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOD. ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

