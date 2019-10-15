FY2019 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Banner stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Banner has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Banner by 205.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

