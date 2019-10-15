FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:FHLB opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 15.01%.

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

