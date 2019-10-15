freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Get freenet alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

FRTAF stock remained flat at $$19.30 during trading on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on freenet (FRTAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.