Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 28,363 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,752,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 232,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CEO Steven B. Tanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,888 shares in the company, valued at $17,215,098.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Reddin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,424 shares in the company, valued at $620,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 945,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.26%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

