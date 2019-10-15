Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth $99,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 340.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

ARNC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Barclays raised shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.66.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,663,454 shares in the company, valued at $342,406,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.