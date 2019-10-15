Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

LYV traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.06. 10,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.44 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.