Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 7,139 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.48.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

