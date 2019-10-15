Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in September

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 30th total of 17,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

Get FOX alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $246,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $284,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $327,000. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,580. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. FOX has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.