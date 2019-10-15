Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $8.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.13 million to $9.34 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $63.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $33.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.72 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.33 million, with estimates ranging from $37.02 million to $40.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 838,514 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

