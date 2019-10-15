Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $650,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,523,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,517,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.