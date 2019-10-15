Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fly Leasing were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $601.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Fly Leasing’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

