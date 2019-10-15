Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,500 ($111.07) in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 8,300 ($108.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($88.85) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,833.33 ($102.36).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 7,650 ($99.96) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,276 ($121.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,376.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

