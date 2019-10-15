Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will report sales of $69.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Fluent posted sales of $66.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year sales of $280.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.97 million to $280.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.39 million, with estimates ranging from $321.97 million to $322.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLNT shares. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. Fluent has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,325,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,176,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 205.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 113.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 99.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

