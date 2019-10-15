Fluence (ASX:FLC) Trading Up 3.1%

Fluence Co. Ltd (ASX:FLC)’s share price was up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.51 ($0.36), approximately 71,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.49 ($0.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.46.

About Fluence (ASX:FLC)

Fluence Corporation Limited provides packaged water and wastewater treatment solutions in North America, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and China. The company offers NIROBOX for water desalination and treatment of brackish water; Ultrafiltration solutions to remove suspended solids, endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens from feed water; and reverse osmosis systems, which are used in desalination and other water purification processes.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.