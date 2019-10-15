Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Floor & Decor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.94. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $4,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,154,126 shares of company stock worth $181,095,470. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

