Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,412.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

