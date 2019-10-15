Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $22.48 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 175,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 240.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 149,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 105,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10,102.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.15. 19,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,125. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

