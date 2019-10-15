Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,105 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KORP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $51.59.

