FirstCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $240,231.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $240,231.00 and $10.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00092374 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,180.86 or 0.99909982 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

