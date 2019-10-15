First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.94. 10,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.