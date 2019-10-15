First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,408,000 after buying an additional 403,636 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 329,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,306. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $124.93 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average is $150.72.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.0907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

