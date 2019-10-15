First Personal Financial Services Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 351.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,075,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,571,000 after buying an additional 51,449,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,529,000 after buying an additional 6,099,200 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 32,360,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,126,000 after buying an additional 5,882,307 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $19,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. 10,565,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,192,280. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

