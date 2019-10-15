First Personal Financial Services Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,238 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $102,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,752,000 after purchasing an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.99. 131,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,376. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $85.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

