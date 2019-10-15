First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.