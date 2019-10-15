Financial Review: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. RenovaCare (NYSE:RCAR)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Haemonetics and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Haemonetics currently has a consensus price target of $144.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Haemonetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 5.05% 21.07% 10.91% RenovaCare N/A -18.54% -17.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haemonetics and RenovaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $967.58 million 6.61 $55.02 million $2.39 52.74 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare.

Summary

Haemonetics beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. The company also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, it offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, a surgical blood salvage system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; OrthoPAT, a perioperative autotranfusion system for orthopedic procedures; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

