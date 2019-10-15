Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 88,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.