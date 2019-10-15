Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 27,686 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,686 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $108.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.06.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

