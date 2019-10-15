Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $735,066.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,641. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

