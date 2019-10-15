Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. Invests $330,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.